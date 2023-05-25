FCT, Abuja - Four days before the inauguration ceremony for the transition of a new government in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, the highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

However, other national honours are conferred on individuals for their outstanding contributions and achievements to Nigeria.

President Buhari hands over Transition Documents to President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Confers Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), to honour him. Photo Credit: @kc_journalist

Source: Twitter

These awards serve as a symbol of appreciation and encouragement for these individuals.

This article will explore the complete list of Nigerian national honours and shed light on what each represents.

1. Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is the highest national honour in Nigeria, and the Presidents of Nigeria have mostly held it. Still, there have been three exceptions, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Moshood Kashimawo (MKO) Abiola.

During the second republic, President Shehu Shagari conferred the honour to Chief Obafemi Awolowo for his outstanding service to Nigeria before and after independence.

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari announced the conferment of the GCFR honour on the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

Similarly, President Buhari again, in 2023, conferred the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, the same honour four days before his inauguration.

2. Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON)

This is Nigeria's second-highest national honour and has been mostly bestowed on the Vice President, the Senate President and the Chief Justice.

However, there have been exceptions where the award is conferred on individuals that have been exceptional in international politics and the diplomatic space.

Last year's recipient, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is the Director General of the World Trade Organization, and the Nigerian-British Amina J. Mohammed is the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

3. Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR)

This is an award that is bestowed upon past and present Speakers of the House of Representatives, top cabinet members of the national executive council, military generals, past and present police chiefs and traditional rulers.

4. Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON)

In recent times, state governors, lawmakers, senior advocates and some top cabinet members of the national executive council are being conferred this title.

5. Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR)

The Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) is the highest civilian national honour in Nigeria.

It is awarded to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the nation in various capacities.

Recipients of this honour have demonstrated outstanding leadership, contributed to national development, and promoted unity and peace.

6. Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)

The Order of the Niger (OON) is the second-highest civilian national honour in Nigeria.

It is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields, such as academia, business, arts, and culture.

Recipients of this honour have distinguished themselves through excellence, innovation, and national impact.

7. Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR)

The Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) is a national honour awarded to individuals who have shown remarkable service and commitment to Nigeria.

This honour is often conferred on individuals who have excelled in public service, governance, and community development.

Last year, Afro-fusion sensation and Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy was conferred with the MFR honour by President Muhammadu Buhari.

8. Member of the Order of the Niger (MON)

The Member of the Order of the Niger is a national honour bestowed on individuals who have made notable contributions to the nation.

It recognizes their achievements and positive influence in their respective fields, including sports, entertainment, journalism, and social advocacy.

Source: Legit.ng