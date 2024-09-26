Panic grips 11 Nigerian states as the release of excess water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon begins, raising fears of severe flooding

NIHSA warns of potential flooding, urging residents and officials in affected states to implement preparedness measures

Rising water levels in Rivers Niger and Benue prompt relocations, as communities brace for the impact of the water release

Following torrential rains and the recent devastation of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, due to the collapse of Alau Dam, Nigerians in littoral states are currently on edge over a possible re-enactment of similar tragedies.

This comes in the wake of the reported release of excess water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, issued a warning of possible severe flooding that will affect approximately 11 states across the country due to the release of water from Lagdo Dam.

Severe flooding expected in 11 states

The states likely to be impacted, which border the Benue River, include Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross-River, and Rivers.

NIHSA advised people in these states, as well as officials of government at all levels, to “heighten their vigilance and implement appropriate preparedness measures to mitigate potential flooding impact that may arise due to increase in flow levels of our major rivers during this period.”

Although the flood disaster in Maiduguri and some other parts of Borno State was not caused by the release of water from Lagdo Dam, the fear is that the release of water from Lagdo Dam will have more devastating effects than it did in 2022.

Vanguard gathered that the water level of Rivers Niger and Benue are already rising, despite what the Cameroonian authorities described as the gradual release of water from Lagdo Dam.

Cameroon to release water from Lagdo Dam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government of Nigeria has issued an alert to residents in 11 states regarding the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

The alert was contained in a statement signed by Umar Muhammed, the director general and chief executive officer of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

