Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned the money laundering case involving former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the EFCC until October 30, 2024

Bello’s counsel, A.M. Adoyi, argued that the arraignment should be delayed pending the Supreme Court's decision

EFCC counsel Kemi Pinheiro accused Bello’s legal team of delaying tactics and urged the court to take decisive action

FCT, Abuja - Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has postponed the hearing of the case involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State.

The new set date for the adjournment is until October 30, 2024.

The adjournment came after Bello's legal team filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, challenging the arrest warrant issued by the trial court on April 17.

At the court hearing, Bello's counsel, A.M. Adoyi, highlighted the ongoing Supreme Court appeal, stating that the arraignment of his client should be deferred until the higher court reaches a decision, Vanguard reported.

Bello Counsel said:

"We’ve entered an appeal at the Supreme Court, and it is essential to wait for their ruling before moving forward with the arraignment."

He argued that proceeding with the trial could undermine the integrity of the Supreme Court’s decision, Channels Television reported.

EFCC criticizes delays, calls for Court action

Representing the EFCC, Senior Advocate of Nigeria Kemi Pinheiro accused Bello's legal team of deliberately stalling the trial.

Pinheiro pointed out that a prior appeal, concerning the mode of service of charges, had been dismissed by the Court of Appeal on August 28, 2023.

EFCC said:

"The appellant must submit himself to the court, yet they continue to take further steps.

"They are turning this courtroom into a venue for entertainment, and I urge your Lordship to demonstrate the court's power."

Pinheiro further urged the court to take decisive action, arguing against the defendant's multiple applications.

In response, Adoyi maintained that the arraignment, initially slated for that day, was directly tied to the appeal before the Supreme Court.

He urged the court to respect the higher court’s jurisdiction and await its ruling before proceeding.

In light of these arguments, Justice Emeka Nwite opted to adjourn the case, stating that the issues raised would need careful consideration.

“I must adjourn this matter to rule on the various applications presented by counsel."

