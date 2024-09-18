Yahaya Bello's media team has provided fresh details regarding the former governor's reported visit to the EFCC headquarters

The team claimed Bello visited the EFCC headquarters on Wednesday but officials didn’t question him but asked him to leave

Bello's team made this claim after the EFCC maintained that Yahaya Bello was not in its custody and declared him wanted

The media team of the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has insisted that he was at the facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, September 18.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bello's team said the ex-governor honoured the invitation after consultation with his legal team and political associates.

In a swift reaction, the anti-graft agency’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale denied that Yahaya Bello was in its custody, adding that Bello remains wanted.

Reacting to the EFCC's claim, Bello’s team, in another statement by its director, Ohiare Michael, said the former governor was at the EFCC office alongside his successor, Usman Ododo.

As reported by The Punch, he added that the EFCC did not, however, interrogate him and told him he could leave.

Michael said:

“Earlier today, we reported the voluntary visit of former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission office to honour the Commission’s invitation.

“In the statement, we reiterated the former Governor’s great respect for the rule of law and constituted authority and stressed that all the while, he only sought the enforcement of his fundamental rights in order to ensure due process.

“The EFCC did not, however, interrogate him as officials told him he could leave. We don’t know what this means yet. As we write, Yahaya Bello has left the EFCC office. He was accompanied there by the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

“Recall that the case has been before a competent court of jurisdiction, and Alhaji Yahaya Bello had been duly represented by his legal team at every hearing. The former Governor decided to honour the invitation to clear his name as he has nothing to hide and nothing to fear.“

ThisDay confirmed the report in its publication on Wednesday.

Nigerians react as Yahaya Bello surrendered to EFCC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ex-Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello reportedly submitted himself for questioning at the EFCC.

Bello had been on the wanted list of the anti-graft agency before now, and his submission has started generating reactions from Nigerian.

The former governor was being probed by the EFCC over ₦80 billion money laundering allegation against him.

