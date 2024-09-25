1,629 state workers including nurses who were adversely affected by administrative error during the 2017-2020 promotion exercise, have been promoted

Governor Makinde announced their promotion on Wednesday and also approved the reinstatement of 47 civil servants

The decisions were parts of resolved reached at the State Executive Council meeting, which was held on Tuesday at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved the promotion of 1,629 workers, including nurses who were adversely affected by administrative error during the 2017-2020 promotion exercise.

Makinde promotes 1,800 workers

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed this after the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, September 25.

Oyelade said Makinde's government also pardoned 124 workers who were dismissed in 2012, Leadership reported.

The commissioner added that 823 workers who were dismissed by the previous administration on the ground of fake certificates submission have their dismissal upheld while 180 workers who were employed at the twilight of the exit of the last administration in 2019 have their termination approved by the Council.

He further stated that the Council also approved N25million as compensation for the composers of the state Anthem “Asiwaju Ni Wa.”

The Nation, The Guardian newspaper and The New Telegraph also confirmed the report in their publication on Wednesday.

