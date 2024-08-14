The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has declared a work-free day for public servants in the state

Governor Makinde, set aside Tuesday, August 20, a public holiday for workers and residents to celebrate 2024 Isese Day in Oyo state

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor’s special adviser on media, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, and shared further details

Oyo state, Ibadan - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has declared August 20, a work-free day for civil servants in the state, to mark 2024 Isese Day.

The governor’s special adviser on media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, announced this in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 14, The Punch reported.

According to the statement, the declaration of the work-free day by Makinde was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, Daily Independent reported.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Seyi Makinde approved August 20 every year as Isese Day.

The governor in the circular, enjoined all traditional worshippers and all citizens to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the state and the country in general.

What is Isese Day?

The Isese Day has been set aside in some states to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions and preserve the Yoruba heritage.

Legit.ng gathered that some state governors declare a work-free day, to mark the special day to reaffirm their commitment to continue to provide the necessary support to traditional institutions in their respective states.

