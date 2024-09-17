Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has narrated his daughter's experience at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Lagos

Makinde said his daughter told him that some people bullied her during the three-week orientation course

The governor thanked the Camp officials for accommodating his daughter, and for making her feel welcome

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state said his daughter was bullied during the three-week orientation course at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Lagos.

Makinde said his daughter who initially planned to stay for a night ended up spending the whole three weeks in camp.

As reported by The Punch, the governor stated this while addressing the corps members during the passing out of the current batch of the NYSC at the Lagos state Orientation Camp.

Makinde’s Special Adviser on Media, Suleiman Olanrewaju, made this known in a statement issued in Ibadan on Tuesday, September 17.

Makinde's daughter bullied in NYSC camp

“When I was talking to the representative of the Lagos state governor, I said I couldn’t believe my daughter would stay here for three weeks, because she wanted to stay for one night but it turned to three weeks.

“She told me that she enjoyed herself, though she said some people bullied her. And I told her ‘welcome to the real world where there is no protection and you have to do whatever it is that they are doing out there.”

Makinde admonished the youth to explore the opportunity provided by the compulsory national service to the country.

He also urged the corps members not take the NYSC assignment lightly at all but rather use it to lay the foundation for whatever they want to become in the future.

