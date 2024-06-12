A major shake-up is about to hit the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a year after assuming office

Tinubu is expected to sack some non-performing ministers while he will also upgrade some from minister of state to main minister

According to sources, the shake-up will see President Tinubu create a new ministry for livestock development

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly concluded plans to reshuffle his cabinets and create a new ministry.

It was gathered that Tinubu would appoint new ministers, drop some and upgrade others.

The new ministry to be created will be for livestock development. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the new ministry to be created will be for livestock development.

The goal of the ministry is to drive the administration’s livestock master plan.

The department is currently under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

A source said the new ministry was expected to take the lead in addressing the perennial farmer-herder clashes.

Another source said the new ministry is Tinubu’s idea of ranching as a solution to the problem.

The 36 state governments are expected to provide land for the federal government for the project.

Tinubu to appoint more ministers

The cabinet reshuffle will witness the appointment of state ministers for most or all the ministries that currently only have one minister.

The affected ministries are:

Arts, culture and creative economy

Foreign affairs

Special duties and inter-governmental affairs,

Communications, innovation and digital economy

Finance

Marine and blue economy

Solid minerals development

Tourism

Transportation

Industry, trade and investment

Innovation, science and technology

Works

Sports development

Women affairs.

Aviation and aerospace development

Power

Budget and economic planning

Information and national orientation

Justice

Niger Delta affairs.

Upgrade and sack of some ministers

A source said some ministers of state had been chosen for an upgrade while some ministers would be sacked.

“I can confirm to you that a former governor is among the ministers that will be dropped in the cabinet shake-up. There is also a minister of state that has been pencilled for an upgrade.”

Tinubu vows to sack non-performing ministers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some ministers have landed into serious trouble as Tinubu vowed to hold his cabinet members accountable.

Tinubu vowed to sack ministers and other cabinet members who do not measure up to the performance.

Reacting, some Nigerians urged President Tinubu to sack the minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu and Bosun Tijani, minister of communications

Source: Legit.ng