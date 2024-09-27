President Bola Tinubu's ministers have come under pressure to publicise the successes of the administration ahead of the 64th Independence Day anniversary of Nigeria

This is as the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, highlighted the progress President Tinubu had made since his inceptions

Idris mentioned the local government autonomy and the roll-out of the CNG busses among others, despite hunger and hardship in the country

As Nigeria prepares to celebrate its 64th Independence Day anniversary on October 1, Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris highlighted the progress made under President Tinubu's administration, as other ministers were asked to publicise the successes of the government.

Despite widespread cries of hunger and hardship, Idris emphasized that President Tinubu is implementing transformative policies and reforms to address past mistakes and position Nigeria as a formidable economic superpower.

According to Leadership, key reforms include granting autonomy to local governments, ensuring macroeconomic stability, stabilizing the foreign exchange regime, and reforming the tax system. These efforts aim to revive the economy and return Nigeria to the path of prosperity and sustainable growth.

How Tinubu reducing the cost of transportation

President Tinubu has also launched an initiative to transition Nigeria from fossil fuels to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). This move is expected to reduce transportation costs by up to 60% and create jobs. It is part of his vision to diversify and expand government revenues.

Idris acknowledged Nigeria's resilience and strength in the face of challenges, evolving into a leading force on the African continent. He commended Nigerians for their patience and resilience during this challenging period.

The 64th Independence Anniversary celebration will be marked by a series of events, including a presidential broadcast and an independence parade. The Federal Executive Council has also ratified the National Values Charter to foster moral, ethical, and cultural reawakening.

