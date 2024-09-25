The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has made an important announcement two days after the conclusion of the Edo state governorship election

The traditional ruler called on indigenes and residents of Edo state to embark on a two-week fasting and prayers

Omo'N'Oba said gave reason for urging both indigenes and residents of the state to embark on the spiritual exercise

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Benin City, Edo state - The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has called on indigenes and residents of Edo state to embark on a two-week fasting and prayers.

The first-class monarch said the planned praying and fasting are to ward off evil from the land and for the peaceful conduct of the 2024 governorship election in Edo state.

Fasting and prayers to ward off evil from Edo Photo credit: @mrexpo

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng recalls that All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo was declared the winner after he garnered 291,267 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 247,374 votes, while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) received 22,761 votes.

The Esere of Benin, Stanley Obamwonyi, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, September 24, The Punch reports.

According to the statement, the fasting will commence on September 26 to October 9, from 6am to 6pm.

As reported by TheCable, Omo N’Oba admonished sons and daughters of Benin land both home and abroad to fast and pray during the period.

“In addition, and in line with our age-long tradition that before the commencement of the consumption of the yearly new yam (Emorho).

“It is important that we fast and pray to God Almighty and the royal ancestors for bountiful harvest and to shield us away from sudden death and for peace and tranquility in our individual homes, families, state, and country at large."

Throwback video shows Oba of Benin advising Obaseki

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a past video emerged online showing the Oba of Benin advising the outgoing governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki.

The monarch said it would be good for Obaseki to look beyond his office because he's not going to be there all the time.

Omo N'Oba urged Obaseki to look beyond and at the bigger picture when he will no longer be governor and everybody will still respect him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng