FCT, Abuja - In a heartfelt address on Tuesday, September 24, Senate President Godswill Akpabio expressed deep sympathy for Nigerians grappling with the economic hardships.

The economic hardship was brought about by the recent reforms of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Speaking at the resumption of the National Assembly after the annual recess, Akpabio acknowledged the challenges citizens are facing, including inflation, rising living costs, and economic instability, The Punch reported.

He said:

“We empathize with our fellow citizens who are enduring the harsh realities of inflation, soaring costs of living, and market volatility.

“These challenges have tested the very fabric of our society, and we stand together to express our deepest empathy for every Nigerian affected.”

Akpabio explains why economic reforms are not to blame

Akpabio was quick to clarify that the current economic struggles were not the result of actions taken by the Tinubu administration, but rather a consequence of necessary reforms aimed at repositioning the nation's economy, Vanguard reported.

He explained:

“The current situation is a result of the need to reposition the economy from the messy state we inherited in 2023. Nigerians’ struggles are not lost on this side. We understand their pain.”

Senate to respond to economic pressures

The Senate President assured that the upper legislative chamber would respond decisively to the economic difficulties facing the country.

He emphasized that the National Assembly’s priority is to provide relief through effective legislation and oversight.

Akpabio promised:

“Our duty as your representatives is to respond with both audacity and compassion to the current situation.

"We will continue to work hard to address the economic challenges facing our citizens."

Despite the tough economic climate, Akpabio commended the president for his bold steps in reforming Nigeria's economy.

He pointed out that positive changes were already visible in key sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure.

