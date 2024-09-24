The bill seeking to extend the retirement age of National Assembly staff has suffered a major setback

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, September 24, said his decision to withhold assent to the bill was concluded after careful examination and consultation and backed by the constitution

The controversial retirement age bill was put on hold in February 2024 for further examination and consultations with stakeholders due to significant opposition from senators

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, September 24, declined assent to a bill seeking to extend the tenure of service of legislative officers at the National Assembly.

Tinubu refuses to sign bill extending retirement age of National Assembly staff. Photo credit: Nigerian Presidency

Source: Facebook

The Bill also sought to raise the retirement age of the 36 state Houses of Assembly from 35 to 40years and from 60 to 65years.

Channels TV reported that the president’s declined assent was conveyed in a letter read on the floor of the Senate today, Tuesday, by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The President’s letter read that:

"Upon thorough examination and careful consideration, I have decided to withhold my assent to the bill”, Tinubu wrote.

“This decision is made by the powers vested in me by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the diligent work of the Senate with regard to the drafting and passage of this Bill. I hope you will receive it with understanding. Please accept the assurances of my highest regard”, the letter read.

Retirement age bill: Why Tinubu declined assent

PremiumTimes and BusinessDay reported that the harmonised controversial retirement age bill was first withdrawn in February 2024 after a significant number of senators voted against it, for further research and consultation with stakeholders.

The bill first introduced during the 7th Assembly, was transmitted to the 9th Assembly where it suffered a standstill and subsequently to the 10th Senate.

Bill proposing 6-year single term for president scales first reading

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the House of Representatives On July 17, passed the first reading of a bill to amend the 1999 Constitution, proposing a single six-year term for the president, state governors.

Sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere and 50 other lawmakers, the bill seeks to revise Sections 7, 135, 137, 180, and 182 (1) of the Constitution.

Key amendments include a new six-year term for Local Government Chairmen, Presidents, and Governors, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng