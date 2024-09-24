President Bola Tinubu assured Nigerians that the benefits of recent economic reforms, despite current hardships, will soon be realized

President Bola Tinubu on Monday assured Nigerians that the benefits of the economic reforms introduced by his administration, despite the immediate pains, will soon be realized.

Speaking at the opening of the 2024 Annual National Management Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Tinubu emphasized the long-term gains of these policies.

Represented by the Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Tinubu, who was the Special Guest of Honour, highlighted the necessity of these reforms to stabilize the weak economy he inherited.

Tinubu highlights economic diversification efforts

He noted the significant strides made in diversifying the economy, with notable investments in agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

“In the bid to quickly kick-start and stabilise the weak economy which we inherited, we have taken some hard decisions through the economic reforms introduced so far such as the floating of the naira and removal of fuel subsidy,” Tinubu stated.

He acknowledged the hardships these policies have caused but expressed confidence that the nation and its citizens will soon reap the benefits. “We recognise the fact that the pains occasioned by these reformative economic policies have been biting the citizenry hard but we are convinced that the nation’s economy and the Nigerians will start reaping the benefits of all the sacrifices in no distant time.”

The conference, themed ‘Economic Stability and National Security: the Contending Issues and the Way Forward,’ gathered a large number of professional managers and decision-makers from both the public and private sectors, dedicated to advancing good management practices in Nigeria.

“By choosing this theme as the focus of this year’s Conference, the Institute has further demonstrated that it is committed to supporting the Federal Government in achieving its drive to reposition and turn around the nation’s economy and set it on the path of real development and progress. You have indeed proven, once again, to be partners in progress with the government.”

“It is imperative that we adopt a multifaceted approach to both economic and security challenges. We must enhance our intelligence capabilities, strengthen community policing, and ensure that our security forces are adequately equipped.

“Moreover, addressing the root causes of insecurity such as poverty, unemployment, and inadequate education is essential to ensuring lasting peace,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu sends message to Nigerians on economy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has admitted he is aware of the current rising living costs but has called on Nigerians to remain patient.

Speaking during a visit from former lawmakers at the State House on Friday, September 20, Tinubu called for collective effort to tackle the nation’s economic challenges.

