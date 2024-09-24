Notorious bandit commander Kachalla Tukur Sharme, responsible for the kidnapping of 121 students, has been killed in a military operation

The fierce gun duel also resulted in the deaths of two other security operatives and allowed some kidnapped citizens to escape

The clash, which occurred in the Rijana and Kaso Forests, marks a significant blow to banditry in Kaduna state

In a dramatic turn of events, the notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Tukur Sharme, who orchestrated the kidnapping of 121 students from Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna, has been killed in a millitary operation.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and made available to the press in Kaduna on Monday.

Kachalla Sharme, notorious bandit chief, killed. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Kachalla Sharme, notorious bandit Chief, killed

According to the statement, “intelligence reports issued by the military had reported that five bandits were injured in the clash and are presently lurking in the area, seeking paramedics to manage their wounds.”

As the authorities continue to monitor the situation, the death of Kachalla Sharme is seen as a pivotal moment in the fight against banditry, offering a glimmer of hope for the restoration of peace and security in the affected areas.

Legit.ng learned that banditry in Nigeria is a significant security challenge, particularly in the northern and central regions. It involves various criminal activities such as kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling, armed robbery, and village raids.

Despite numerous government strategies to combat it, banditry is believed to be a persistent threat, causing widespread violence and instability.

Troops kill notorious bandit leader

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the troops of Operation Whirl Punch had killed a notorious kingpin, Dogo Bangaje and three other bandits during fighting patrols in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna state at the weekend.

The operational feedback said the soldiers conducted the special fighting patrol first to Tumburku village and then projected the same to Sabon Sara, both in Giwa LGA.

Commissioner of the ministry of internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made this known in a statement on Monday, May 13.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng