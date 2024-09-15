The Northern Youth Forum has praised the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, for the progress made in the fight against banditry in the northwest region

According to the group, Matawalle's recent visit to the region has yielded instant results, with bandits fleeing in disarray

The forum urged the government to sustain the momentum and described the progress as a victory for the people, bringing hope and relief to the affected areas

Sokoto state - The Northern Youth Forum (NYF) has commended the progress made in the fight against banditry in the northwest region, attributing the success to the leadership of the minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle.

Legit.ng notes that the statement follows a string of successful operations by Nigerian military troops against security threats in the northwest.

The minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, hailed for progress in the fight against banditry in the northwest region. Photo credit: @Bellomatawalle1

Source: Twitter

Particularly, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji recently neutralised a wanted bandit leader, Halilu Sububu, who had been unleashing terror on citizens in Zamfara, Sokoto, and other parts of the northwestern states.

According to the Forum, Matawalle's recent visit to the region has brought instant results, likening his intervention to a fast-acting remedy that brings swift relief.

Tinubu hailed for Matawalle's appointment

The forum's president, Alhaji Bagudu Mohammed Kudu, praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Matawalle. He said his presence has energised the troops and brought a new sense of purpose to the operation.

The forum expressed pride and gratitude towards the minister and the security forces, urging the government to sustain the momentum.

It called on stakeholders to support the government's efforts and praised Matawalle for his courage and commitment to ending banditry.

The forum also described the progress as a victory for the people, stating that the people of the northwest are forever grateful and look forward to a future free from the shackles of banditry.

"The Northern Youth Forum is thrilled to witness the remarkable progress in the war against banditry in the North West region, courtesy of the unwavering dedication and strategic leadership of Minister Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence," Kudu said.

Tinubu reacts as military kills notorious bandit kingpin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu, on Saturday, September 14, said he received with relief the news of the strings of successful operations against security threats in the northwest by troops of the Nigerian military.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, said the success of the operations gives further assurance that the country’s security operatives are up to the task of ensuring the peace and security of the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng