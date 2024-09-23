The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has commenced a seven-day spiritual seclusion ahead of the Olojo festival, seeking divine intervention for Nigeria’s economic challenges

During this sacred period, the monarch will commune with his ancestors and pray for Nigerians and humanity, urging patience with President Bola Tinubu’s administration

Oba Ogunwusi emphasizes the importance of this annual rite, describing it as a time to connect deeply with his ancestors and pray for the global Oduduwa community and all mankind

In a profound display of tradition and spirituality, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has embarked on a seven-day spiritual seclusion in preparation for the grand finale of this year’s Olojo festival.

The seclusion commenced on Sunday, as confirmed by a statement from the monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, obtained in Osogbo on Monday.

During this period, Oba Ogunwusi will engage in deep communion with his ancestors, offering prayers for Nigerians and humanity at large. Olafare highlighted that the Ooni has urged Nigerians to remain patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration as it works to stabilize the national economy.

Ooni of Ife’s annual seclusion

Addressing journalists shortly before his departure from the palace, Oba Ogunwusi described the annual seclusion rite as the most sacred moment of his reign. He emphasized its significance in connecting with his ancestors and praying for the global Oduduwa community and all of mankind.

“This time around, I want to pray and seek for the face of our Creator to intervene in the current economic situation,” the Ooni stated. “Things are very tough and people are feeling the hardship. I want to pray for all and sundry and especially urge the youths to exercise patience so that we will not use our hands to destroy our country.”

The revered monarch acknowledged the challenging times Nigeria is facing, with citizens enduring significant socioeconomic hardships across various aspects of life. His seclusion and prayers are seen as a beacon of hope and resilience for the nation.

“I know that people are passing through difficult periods in which they are not finding life easy and truly this is a challenging period.

“But I know that after this festival, normalcy will return to the country, as the problems we’re facing will soon come to an end,” Oba Ogunwusi further said.

“During this time, he undertakes solemn prayers and makes offerings, not only on behalf of the Yoruba race, but for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the entire nation. It is a time of deep intercession, seeking the favour of the gods for good harvests, protection, and guidance for his people.

“Ooni Ogunwusi will be marking his 9th edition of the Olojo festival on Saturday 28th when he will be appearing to the public with the sacred Crown of Oduduwa known as ‘Ade Are’ worn once a year to commemorate the first day of mankind.”

Ooni of Ife speaks on Igbos' ancestral links

