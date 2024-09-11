The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has named his latest prince with Olori Ashley Afolashade

A video from the grand naming ceremony was posted on social media as fans were informed of the newborn prince’s name

The heartwarming display of culture and celebration impressed netizens with many of them congratulating the crown

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and one of his queens, Olori Ashley Folashade, have finally named their newborn prince.

Recall that on September 3, 2024, news was shared on social media that the royal couple had welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, after losing twins.

The Ooni and Olori Ashley held a naming ceremony for the newborn prince. Photos: @ooniadimulaife, @hrhqueenashleyafolasade

The news was met with fanfare and celebration from fans as they congratulated the Ooni and his wife. In a new development, Nigerians have now been informed of the newborn prince’s name.

On Ooni’s official Instagram page, a video from the child’s extravagant naming ceremony was posted, with the prince's names being announced in the audio. Some of the names listed are Adebiyi, Foladade and Adewale, among others.

The video also showed royal court members paying their homage at the ceremony. Some of the Ooni’s other wives were also spotted at the ceremony. Fruits and other food items were put on display.

“Another chapter begins in the royal compound as a prince is named, carrying the legacy of our forefathers. With the blessings of the land and the ancestors.”

Legit.ng gathered some of the congratulatory messages from fans who reacted to the naming ceremony video of the Ooni’s newborn prince. Read their comments below:

adesanya.olamide.969:

“Congratulations sir.”

oluko.ede_yoruba:

“The king o.... Congratulations my father Oonirisa, may the almighty preserve them for us.”

Olami_khegy:

“Congratulations kabiyesi.”

Kutination001:

“Congratulations my king 🤴.”

kutination001:

“May you live long.”

adewoyealice:

“Congratulations to kabiyesi and Olori Folashade 😍🙌❤️.”

iam_ayomideee':

“Congratulations 👏🎉.”

iamtee_bee:

“Congratulations my King Oonirisa1 of Yorubaland more strength to the Queens 😍.”

Bisibrandy:

“Congratulations to Our King Ooni Enitan and Queen Ashley Afolashade Ogunwusi. Welcome Prince Morolade Adewale Ogunwusi. ❤️.”

Queen Tobi shares pregnancy pictures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Queen Tobi Phillips, the wife of Ooni of Ife, left many swooning over her after she shared her beautiful studio moments during her pregnancy.

The highly respected Yoruba monarch had announced the arrival of his newborn twins.

Ooni's adorable queen, in her post, appreciated her creator for consoling her for her troubles.

