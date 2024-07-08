"We Are The Same": Ooni of Ife Speaks on Igbos' Ancestral Links With Yorubas
- The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has said the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic groups are among the oldest in the world
- Legit.ng reports that the Ooni re-affirmed the alleged family ties between Yoruba and Igbo nations
- Oba Ogunwusi urged Nigerian academia to accurately document the history of Nigerian races to enhance unity and cohesion
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Ile-Ife, Osun state - Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has said there is a strong link between the Yorubas and the Igbos.
Oba Ogunwusi reaffirmed his position on the ties between Yoruba and Igbo nations, saying the two ethnic groups are inseparable members of the same family.
In a recent interview with Premium Times, the Ooni urged Yorubas and Igbos to reconcile their differences and look at things that connect them rather than divide them.
His words:
“I tell people and many people don’t understand, that there is a strong link between the Yorubas and the Igbos.
“Let me use those two races. They are very ancient races. It’s been proven that these two races are the oldest in the world. But when I try to establish the link between Yorubas and the Igbos, a lot of people take it as a controversial thing. But let’s break it down. It’s true. We are the same.
“In my palace, to date, I still have a house of Igbo (pronounced as Igbo in ‘Igbo people’). Where the Ooni lives is called Ile-Igbo. Igbo, to the Yorubas and Ife, is a new dawn; it’s Igbo. And when you sleep, they say, O digbo’ore, O digbo’ore. ‘Igbo’ means Ile-Igbo. That means you will begin afresh. “
Ooni of Ife establishes hospital in Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife announced the creation of the Equity Health Group.
A facility of the hospital opened on Monday, July 1, 2024, for public use while an official launch has been scheduled for Monday, July 15, and Tuesday, 16, 2024, in Lagos state.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.