As the 14th edition of the African Fashion Week in London draws close, its founder Queen Aderonke Ogunwusi has shared what participants should expect

The event is aimed at showcasing the beauty in diversity and the rich cultural heritage of Africa

In a video shared online, Queen Aderonke rocked a traditional outfit made of white and green which depicted her home nation

The founder of the African Fashion Week, Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi, is set for the 14th instalment of the event. It is focused on showcasing the finest styles from the continent.

As plans for the occasion unfold, the organisers have noted that it will be held at the Royal Borough of Kensington, and Chelsea Conference and Events Centre in London on October 11 and 12, 2024.

Ooni of Ife's wife, Aderonke, is set for the African Fashion Week. Image credit: @queenronkeofficial

Source: Instagram

Participants will be thrilled with an authentic take on African-inspired fashion on British grounds.

Queen Aderonke is the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

In a video, a white man announced the African Fashion Week (AFW) on the founder's behalf who rocked a green and white traditional outfit.

The fifth wife of the king also held her country's flag as it waved in the air and met with another member of her team who held the British flag. At this point, they exchanged flags and smiled before the camera.

Watch the video below:

