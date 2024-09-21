The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu turns 64-year-old on Saturday, September 21, 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described her as the light guiding him through the most challenging days

According to Tinubu, his wife's love sustains, wisdom guides, and strength lifts him during challenging days

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

State House, Abuja- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated his wife, First Lady, Oluremi as she celebrates her 64th birthday.

Tinubu described the First Lady as his rock, confidante, greatest supporter, and the love of his life.

Tinubu described the First Lady as his rock, confidante, greatest supporter Photo credit: @officialABAT

This was disclosed in a statement issued via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @officialABAT on Saturday, September 21.

The President said his wife has shown unwavering strength, grace, and love to him, the family, and Nigeria.

“You are the heart of our home, the light guiding me through the most challenging days, and the embodiment of kindness and wisdom. Your compassion, generosity, and dedication inspire millions of Nigerians and me, especially our young women, who look up to you as their First Lady.”

Tinubu wished Oluremi boundless joy, peace, and happiness, adding that he could not ask for a better partner to share the triumphs and trials of life.

“On your special day, I want to take a moment to tell you how truly blessed I feel to walk this path beside you. Your love sustains me, wisdom guides me, and strength lifts me.”

Tinubu speaks on allegation of 'being President for money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu reassured Nigerians that his presidency is driven by a desire to serve, not accumulate wealth.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu also assured Nigerians that his administration is focused on delivering tangible results and making a positive difference in the nation’s infrastructure, food and energy security, education and long-term economic stability.

Tinubu, who spoke during a meeting with the forum of former presiding officers of the national assembly at the state house, Abuja, emphasised that he sought the office to work for the nation, not for personal financial gain.

