Kwara LG Polls: APC Wins All Chairmanship, Councillorship Positions, Breakdown of Results Emerge
- The ruling All Progressives Congress secured victory in the local council polls held on Saturday across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state
- According to reports making the rounds on Sunday morning, the APC won all 16 LG chairmanship positions and also secured all 193 councilorship seats
- The breakdown of the results has emerged and it showed the APC came first while the PDP and the 3 other parties that participated in the poll trail behind
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged victorious in the Kwara state local government elections.
Announcing the results at the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) headquarters in Ilorin on Sunday, the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Mohammad Baba-Okanla, said the APC won all the 16 local government area chairmanship positions and all the 193 councillorship seats.
The Nigerian Tribune reported that five political parties, the APC, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the Accord Party, participated in the local government election.
The KWASIEC chairman, who commended political parties for their commitment to a peaceful election, appreciated people of Kwara state for trooping out en masse to exercise their civic rights.
Breakdown of the Kwara LG elections results
Kwara LG elections: Results from Ifelodun LGA
In the election conducted in Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA) on Saturday, September 21, the APC came first, securing 22,524 votes, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second, securing 2,727 votes, and the APM came third, securing 482 votes.
Kwara LG elections: Results from OYUN LGA
From the election conducted in the OYUN local government area (LGA) of Kwara state, the APC cruised to victory, defeating both the PDP and the APM.
The APC clinched the first position securing 12, 159 votes while the APM, took the second spot, securing 386 votes and PDP came third, securing 356 votes.
See the breakdown of the election results as shared by Channels TV on Sunday, September 22.
Election results from the 16 Local Government Areas and 193 wards in Kwara State.
Ifelodun LGA
APC 22524
PDP 2727
APM 482
OYUN LGA
APC 12159
PDP 356
APM 386
Oke Ero LGA
APC 7472
PDP 1168
APM 224
ISIN LGA
APC 8173
PDP 1165
APM 77
EDU LGA
APC 23963
PDP 3851
APM 424
Patigi LGA
APC 14,119
PDP 2,939
APM 806
MORO LGA
APC 14,555
PDP 1670
APM 117
ASA LGA
APC 15,024
PDP 2638
APM 41
ILORIN SOUTH LGA
APC 20,207
PDP 2,072
APM 226
SDP 621
Baruten LGA
APC 38,549
PDP 1335
APM 665
Ilorin East LGA
Apc 20883
Pdp 5383
Sdp 475
Apm 835
Kaima LGA
Apc 23,029
Pdp 1737
Apm 59
Ekiti LGA
Apc 8707
Pdp 907
Apm 966
Offa LGA
Accord 1919
APC 22,400
Pdp 1586
Apm 636
Sdp 391
Ilorin west LGA
Apc 50128
Pdp 4202
Apm 1882
Irepodun LGA
Apc 14010
Pdp 2106
Apm 559
Sdp 239
PDP’s bid to stop Kwara LG election fails
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the opposition PDP was defeated in the court on Tuesday, September 17, regarding its move to stop LGA elections in Kwara state.
PDP had dragged the Kwara state government to court to prevent the LG polls from holding on September 21 citing some key reasons.
However, on Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a ruling enabling Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to conduct Kwara State’s local government elections.
