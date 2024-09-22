The ruling All Progressives Congress secured victory in the local council polls held on Saturday across the 16 local government areas of Kwara state

According to reports making the rounds on Sunday morning, the APC won all 16 LG chairmanship positions and also secured all 193 councilorship seats

The breakdown of the results has emerged and it showed the APC came first while the PDP and the 3 other parties that participated in the poll trail behind

The ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), emerged victorious in the Kwara state local government elections.

Announcing the results at the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) headquarters in Ilorin on Sunday, the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Mohammad Baba-Okanla, said the APC won all the 16 local government area chairmanship positions and all the 193 councillorship seats.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that five political parties, , the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the Accord Party, participated in the local government election.

The KWASIEC chairman, who commended political parties for their commitment to a peaceful election, appreciated people of Kwara state for trooping out en masse to exercise their civic rights.

Breakdown of the Kwara LG elections results

Kwara LG elections: Results from Ifelodun LGA

In the election conducted in Ifelodun Local Government Area (LGA) on Saturday, September 21, the APC came first, securing 22,524 votes, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second, securing 2,727 votes, and the APM came third, securing 482 votes.

Kwara LG elections: Results from OYUN LGA

From the election conducted in the OYUN local government area (LGA) of Kwara state, the APC cruised to victory, defeating both the PDP and the APM.

The APC clinched the first position securing 12, 159 votes while the APM, took the second spot, securing 386 votes and PDP came third, securing 356 votes.

See the breakdown of the election results as shared by Channels TV on Sunday, September 22.

Election results from the 16 Local Government Areas and 193 wards in Kwara State.

Ifelodun LGA

APC 22524

PDP 2727

APM 482

OYUN LGA

APC 12159

PDP 356

APM 386

Oke Ero LGA

APC 7472

PDP 1168

APM 224

ISIN LGA

APC 8173

PDP 1165

APM 77

EDU LGA

APC 23963

PDP 3851

APM 424

Patigi LGA

APC 14,119

PDP 2,939

APM 806

MORO LGA

APC 14,555

PDP 1670

APM 117

ASA LGA

APC 15,024

PDP 2638

APM 41

ILORIN SOUTH LGA

APC 20,207

PDP 2,072

APM 226

SDP 621

Baruten LGA

APC 38,549

PDP 1335

APM 665

Ilorin East LGA

Apc 20883

Pdp 5383

Sdp 475

Apm 835

Kaima LGA

Apc 23,029

Pdp 1737

Apm 59

Ekiti LGA

Apc 8707

Pdp 907

Apm 966

Offa LGA

Accord 1919

APC 22,400

Pdp 1586

Apm 636

Sdp 391

Ilorin west LGA

Apc 50128

Pdp 4202

Apm 1882

Irepodun LGA

Apc 14010

Pdp 2106

Apm 559

Sdp 239

PDP’s bid to stop Kwara LG election fails

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the opposition PDP was defeated in the court on Tuesday, September 17, regarding its move to stop LGA elections in Kwara state.

PDP had dragged the Kwara state government to court to prevent the LG polls from holding on September 21 citing some key reasons.

However, on Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a ruling enabling Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq to conduct Kwara State’s local government elections.

