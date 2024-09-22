The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all sixteen Local Government Area chairmanship positions and all one hundred and ninety-three councillorship seats in Kwara State

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) announced the results early this morning, following a peaceful election process

KWSIEC Chairman, Mr. Mohammad Baba-Okanla, commended the political parties, voters, and security agencies for their roles in ensuring a smooth and orderly election

In a decisive victory, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged triumphant in the Kwara State local government elections, securing all sixteen Local Government Area chairmanship positions and all one hundred and ninety-three councillorship seats.

The results were announced early this morning by the Chairman of the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC), Mr. Mohammad Baba-Okanla, at the commission's headquarters in Ilorin.

Mr. Baba-Okanla praised the political parties for their dedication to a peaceful election process and lauded the people of Kwara State for their enthusiastic participation.

The election saw the participation of five political parties: APC, APM, PDP, SDP, and Accord. Despite the competition, the APC's clean sweep shows its strong foothold in the region.

Mr. Baba-Okanla also extended his gratitude to the security agencies for maintaining peace and order throughout the voting process.

See full list of the collated votes at the election:

Ifelodun LG

APC 22524

PDP 2727

APM 482

OYUN LG

APC 12159

PDP 356

APM 386

Oke Ero LG

APC 7472

PDP 1168

APM 224

ISIN LG

APC 8173

PDP 1165

APM 77

EDU LG

APC 23963

PDP 3851

APM 424

Patigi LG

APC 14,119

PDP 2,939

APM 806

MORO

APC 14,555

PDP 1670

APM 117

ASA LG

APC 15,024

PDP 2638

APM 41

ILORIN SOUTH LG

APC 20,207

PDP 2,072

APM 226

SDP 621

Baruten LG

APC 38,549

PDP 1335

APM 665

Ilorin East

Apc 20883

Pdp 5383

Sdp 475

Apm 835

Kaima

Apc 23,029

Pdp 1737

Apm 59

Ekiti LGA

Apc 8707

Pdp 907

Apm 966

Offa

Accord 1919

APC 22,400

Pdp 1586

Apm 636

Sdp 391

Ilorin west

Apc 50128

Pdp 4202

Apm 1882

Irepodun

Apc 14010

Pdp 2106

Apm 559

Sdp 239

States where elections will be held

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians in some states will experience a new downturn in elections in September. According to the schedule of events for the ninth month of 2024, at least three states will have elections in September.

The forthcoming elections ranged from local government to the governorship election in Edo state.

