APC Dominates Kwara Elections: Sweeps All Chairmanship and Councillorship Seats in Historic Victory
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all sixteen Local Government Area chairmanship positions and all one hundred and ninety-three councillorship seats in Kwara State
- The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) announced the results early this morning, following a peaceful election process
- KWSIEC Chairman, Mr. Mohammad Baba-Okanla, commended the political parties, voters, and security agencies for their roles in ensuring a smooth and orderly election
In a decisive victory, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged triumphant in the Kwara State local government elections, securing all sixteen Local Government Area chairmanship positions and all one hundred and ninety-three councillorship seats.
The results were announced early this morning by the Chairman of the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC), Mr. Mohammad Baba-Okanla, at the commission's headquarters in Ilorin.
Mr. Baba-Okanla praised the political parties for their dedication to a peaceful election process and lauded the people of Kwara State for their enthusiastic participation.
The election saw the participation of five political parties: APC, APM, PDP, SDP, and Accord. Despite the competition, the APC's clean sweep shows its strong foothold in the region.
Mr. Baba-Okanla also extended his gratitude to the security agencies for maintaining peace and order throughout the voting process.
See full list of the collated votes at the election:
Ifelodun LG
APC 22524
PDP 2727
APM 482
OYUN LG
APC 12159
PDP 356
APM 386
Oke Ero LG
APC 7472
PDP 1168
APM 224
ISIN LG
APC 8173
PDP 1165
APM 77
EDU LG
APC 23963
PDP 3851
APM 424
Patigi LG
APC 14,119
PDP 2,939
APM 806
MORO
APC 14,555
PDP 1670
APM 117
ASA LG
APC 15,024
PDP 2638
APM 41
ILORIN SOUTH LG
APC 20,207
PDP 2,072
APM 226
SDP 621
Baruten LG
APC 38,549
PDP 1335
APM 665
Ilorin East
Apc 20883
Pdp 5383
Sdp 475
Apm 835
Kaima
Apc 23,029
Pdp 1737
Apm 59
Ekiti LGA
Apc 8707
Pdp 907
Apm 966
Offa
Accord 1919
APC 22,400
Pdp 1586
Apm 636
Sdp 391
Ilorin west
Apc 50128
Pdp 4202
Apm 1882
Irepodun
Apc 14010
Pdp 2106
Apm 559
Sdp 239
States where elections will be held
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians in some states will experience a new downturn in elections in September. According to the schedule of events for the ninth month of 2024, at least three states will have elections in September.
The forthcoming elections ranged from local government to the governorship election in Edo state.
