A female fan’s swift manoeuvre to avoid a peck from Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson during a selfie attempt sparked laughter and chatter online

The incident, captured in a video shared on Instagram, showed the fan bending backwards dramatically, earning her the playful title “Ms Flexible” from onlookers

Timini, unfazed by the dodge, continued engaging with fans, maintaining his cool and charismatic demeanour throughout the encounter

On April 3, 2025, a trending video captured a light-hearted yet cringe-worthy moment involving Nollywood heartthrob Timini Egbuson.

The clip, which quickly gained traction across social media platforms, showed a female fan’s unexpected reaction during a selfie with the actor.

Fan rejects a peck from actor Timini. Photo Credit: @_timini

As Timini leaned in, possibly for a friendly peck or close pose, the fan bent backwards with such agility that he nearly toppled over, prompting laughter from those around.

The swift dodge, likened to a gymnast’s move, became the talk of the town, with netizens flooding the comment section with laughing emojis and witty remarks. Some dubbed the fan “Ms Flexible,” a nickname that stuck as the video racked up views.

Timini, known for his charm and easy-going nature, appeared unbothered by the awkward moment, flashing a smile and moving on to greet other fans. The incident unfolded at what seemed to be a casual outing, though the exact location wasn’t specified in the post. The video’s caption highlighted the humour, noting how the fan’s quick reflex turned a simple selfie into a viral spectacle.

This moment added to Timini’s reputation as a fan favourite, with his ability to handle such situations gracefully keeping the mood light.

See the post here:

Reactions to Timin's encounter with a female fan

@_nwabueze1 said:

"Her man is proud of her"

@iam_ilamosi_ replied:

"I love what she did 😂😂😂 now he knows not everyone is mad over him@😂😂😂😂"

@the_villagegirl_diary noted:

"There's nothing embarrassing here, he was just messing around and they both laughing about it."

@_foreverwinnie_ said:

"This was so hard to watch😑😑🫣🫣😳"

@officialkeilah_chidera said:

"Him sef e shock😂 even him sef shock😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@its_salamotu commented:

"Our men really need to learn what sexual harassment is. You can’t be making some moves like that or touching someone like that especially as a celebrity. Keep your hands to your self!"

@powerchibueze said:

"This shows that TIMINI behave immature to have pics in peace like every other celebrities does….nawa oo,,"

@Footysuits replied:

"The guy is so unprofessional. I hope he doesn't learn the hard way."

@making_mmm said:

"Na people serious babe be dis ooo wey some men dey invest their last savings on Dem"

@afro_dany9 noted:

"Una just Dey hype rubbish see who all naija girls Dey die for. Gutter behavior. I’ll still choose Maurice Sam over this overrated 🤡"

@sanyaa011 said:

"The werey dey try kiss fan"

Nollywood actor tries to peck a female fan. Photo Credit: @_timini

Actor Timini's mum surprises him at the cinema

In another story published on Legit.ng, Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson recently shared a heartwarming moment with his mother in the full glare of fans.

The movie star, who recently released his film "Reel Love", was at the cinema when his mother surprised him with a visit.

Timini’s touching reaction to his mother’s presence sparked a series of emotional comments from netizens.

