Maiduguri, Borno state - The Northern Youth Congress (NYC) has commended the Dangote Foundation and its founder, Aliko Dangote, for their generous donation of N1.5 billion to support flood relief efforts in Borno state.

During a recent visit to Maiduguri, Alhaji Dangote announced the donation, which includes N1 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and N500 million to the Borno state government.

Legit.ng gathers that the funds are expected to be used for relief efforts and provide much-needed support to those affected by the floods.

NYC hails Dangote's commitment to humanity

In a statement signed by Alhaji Mohammed Ali, the NYC praised Alhaji Dangote's selfless act and commitment to humanity, stating that his contribution will ease the suffering of the people of Maiduguri and Borno state and assist in the recovery process.

The group described Dangote as one of the few genuine businessmen who genuinely care for humanity.

“During his visit, Alhaji Dangote pledged N1 billion to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help address the extensive devastation caused by the floods," the statement partly read.

Dangote Foundation's philanthropic efforts lauded

The NYC also applauded the Dangote Foundation's dedication to investing in a healthier, better-educated, and empowered Africa, which is evident in this donation.

The group noted that Dangote's philanthropic efforts have been a beacon of hope for countless Nigerians, and his selfless dedication to supporting those in need is unparalleled.

Maiduguri flood: Group calls for more support

The NYC called on other businessmen and corporate entities to follow Dangote's example and support the flood relief efforts in Borno State.

“We therefore call on other businessmen and corporate entities to emulate Dangote's example by supporting the flood relief efforts in Borno state," the group said.

Heavy flooding in Borno state, northeastern Nigeria, has displaced thousands of residents and destroyed vital infrastructure, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region already affected by insurgency.

The devastating floods have prompted a response from humanitarian organizations and political and private sector leaders.

Tinubu reacts as flood displaces thousands in Borno

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed his deputy, Kashim Shettima, to immediately visit Maiduguri, Borno state capital, after the devastating flood that hit the northern state.

Shettima disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja at the 17th Annual Banking and Finance Conference (CIBN).

"After this meeting with the consent of the President, I will rush to Maiduguri. The whole city has been overtaken by flood," Shettima said.

