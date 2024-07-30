Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based Biafra agitator, has reacted to the death of four police officers in Owerri, the Imo state capital

He confirmed IPOB was responsible for the fresh attack at stop and search checkpoint along the Owerri-Onitsha road that claimed the lives of four officers and a POS operator

Ekpa also maintained that his men, IPOB, would continue to unleash attack in the southeast region of Nigeria until they achieved their aim of a Biafra nation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Simon Ekpa, a controversial Biafra agitator, has claimed responsibility for the killing of four police operatives in Owerri, Imo state capital, south-east Nigeria.

Simon Ekpa claimed IPOB men killed four police officers in Imo state on Monday, July 29. Photo credit: @simon_ekpa, Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

Gunmen killed four police officers in Imo

Legit.ng reported that four police officers and a woman – a Point on Sale (PoS) machine operator, were killed by gunmen on Monday, July 29, on the Owerri-Onitsha Road in Owerri.

An anonymous witness suggested that the gunmen might have been enforcing the illegal sit-at-home order.

Henry Okoye, the Imo state police spokesperson, confirmed that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were responsible for the attack.

IPOB carried out the attack, Simon Ekpa confirmed

Ekpa, a Nigerian who is based in Finland, heads Autopilot, a faction of the IPOB. He has been linked to some deadly attacks in the region.

Shortly after the fresh attack on Monday, July 29, Ekpa announced that members of his Biafra Defence Forces had killed the operatives in Owerri, PremiumTimes reported.

He disclosed this in a post shared on his X page on Monday, accompanied by video.

Ekpa tweeted:

"The Biafra Defence Forces Owerri Command has recovered weapons from the terrorists after neutralising them in numbers.

"Withdrawal of all the Nigeria terrorists from Biafraland is the demand and we approach declaration in December.

"If you think you will continue to use force and terrorism tactics to force us to remain in the union, this will continue to be your faith in Biafraland."

Ekpa, a Nigerian-Finnish citizen, often refers to Nigerian security operatives as “terrorists.”

Watch video as Ekpa confirmed IPOB attack in Imo

Simon confirmed the attack on police officers in Imo. He also threatened to unleash more violence in the southeast region of Nigeria.

Nigerian Army kills 6 armed IPOB agitators

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army (NA) on Sunday, June 9, said its officers launched a successful onslaught on the camp of the controversial pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Army said it killed the insurgents in Igboro forest in Arochukwu local government area (LGA) of Abia state on Saturday, June 8.

Source: Legit.ng