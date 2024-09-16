President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday, September 15, returned to Abuja after official trips abroad

The Nigerian leader arrived in Nigeria and landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja

President Tinubu was welcomed by a delegation of top government officials, including the FCT minister Nyesom Wike, and other government officials

State House, Abuja - On Sunday, September 15, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to Nigeria after a working visit to China and the United Kingdom.

Tinubu was received at the airport by FCT minister Wike, SGF Akume and other top government officials. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu's special assistant on social media, made this known in a post shared on his X page on Sunday.

The SA shared a video and tweeted:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after his working visit to China and the United Kingdom."

Wike, Ganduje, others welcome Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, also confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Sunday night.

According to Onanuga, President Tinubu was received into the country by the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and other top government officials.

Onanuga shared photos and tweeted:

"Ganduje, Akume, Gbajabiamila, Nyesom Wike, Ribadu, Matawalle welcomed President Tinubu as he arrived Abuja from London on Sunday."

See the photos and video below;

Recall that President Tinubu left Abuja for Beijing, China, on August 29, 2024.

According to the presidency, Tinubu started his official visit on Tuesday, September 2, with a meeting with President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People.

The president capped his visit to China with a meeting with representatives of Nigerians in the Diaspora Organisation, China chapter.

President Tinubu left Beijing for London, where he spent some days.

Tinubu meets with Chinese president

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that on Thursday, September 12, President Tinubu met with King Charles III, where he discussed issues related to climate change and action.

King Charles III played host to Nigeria's President Tinubu at Buckingham Palace in the UK on Wednesday, September 11.

According to an aide to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, the meeting was at the King's request. Onanuga, shared a photo of the King and Nigeria's leader.

