Global site navigation

Local editions

Petrol Price Increase: Why Protest May Not Break Out Explained
Nigeria

Petrol Price Increase: Why Protest May Not Break Out Explained

by  Bada Yusuf 1 min read

Concerned Nigerians have continued to react to the sudden increase in the fuel price in the country, calling for action from the people and the government.

CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!

Eniola Daniel, a public commentator, expressed optimism in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng that Nigerians would join the forthcoming protest against the sudden increase in the cost of fuel.

Nigerians have been urged to come out and protest against the recent fuel prices in the country
Analyst speaks on new step on petrol increase in the country Photo Credit: @officialABAT
Source: Facebook

Daniel maintained that many Nigerians have given up on the country and that they were scared of coming out to protest against the government, citing the case of the United States against Nicola Madura over the illegitimate victory in Venezuela.

The statement reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"It will be interesting to see Nigerians show genuine anger and demand, as they did in the 2012 protest against fuel increase and the 2020 End SARS protest, which got attention, but I don’t see protests breaking out.

Read also

Fuel price hike: How Nigeria can solve burning crisis

"Nigerians have given up and do not think anything can work. They feel President Bola Tinubu will punish them just like the US is punishing Nicola Madura over the illegitimate victory in Venezuela.

"I don’t see a protest breaking out any time soon. Nigerians only work to make enough money to aid their japa out of Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844

Tags:
Hot: