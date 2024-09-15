Concerned Nigerians have continued to react to the sudden increase in the fuel price in the country, calling for action from the people and the government.

Eniola Daniel, a public commentator, expressed optimism in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng that Nigerians would join the forthcoming protest against the sudden increase in the cost of fuel.

Analyst speaks on new step on petrol increase in the country Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Daniel maintained that many Nigerians have given up on the country and that they were scared of coming out to protest against the government, citing the case of the United States against Nicola Madura over the illegitimate victory in Venezuela.

The statement reads:

"It will be interesting to see Nigerians show genuine anger and demand, as they did in the 2012 protest against fuel increase and the 2020 End SARS protest, which got attention, but I don’t see protests breaking out.

"Nigerians have given up and do not think anything can work. They feel President Bola Tinubu will punish them just like the US is punishing Nicola Madura over the illegitimate victory in Venezuela.

"I don’t see a protest breaking out any time soon. Nigerians only work to make enough money to aid their japa out of Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng