Some Nigerians living in Lagos have staged protests against the electricity hike in their area, demanding removal from the Band A Category

Recall that following the removal of the electricity subsidy, electricity subscribers were divided into categories A, B, C, D, and E, with those in Band A paying the highest and enjoying 20-24 hours of electricity

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the protest video to expressed mixed reactions about the development

Some Lagos residents have taken to the streets to protest the recent electricity hike, chanting different songs against Band A, whose tariff is higher than that of other Band B and C categories.

President Bola Tinubu's government recently announced the removal of the electricity subsidy, leading the Ministry of Power to categorise electricity subscribers into Band A, B, C, D, and E based on their electricity consumption in the area.

Protest in Lagos over electricity high Photo Credit: @bayoadelabu

Source: Twitter

Most people in the Band A category are in the industrialised area, meaning they pay higher electricity fees than those in other categories. However, residents in this category have lamented about the high cost of electricity, demanding reversal of the policy.

How Lagos residents protest electricity high

In a video shared by The Cable on Wednesday, September 25, some Lagos residents who are Band A subscribers took to the streets and voiced their position against the Band A subscription, singing against the hike.

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section to express their views against the development. Below are some of their comments about the protest:

Agu ji egbe wrote:

"E get where e go reach, Nigerians go opt for darkness."

Enoch wondered why the people were protesting when they were enjoying the electricity. He commented:

"What exactly is the bone of contention? Are they not enjoying the electricity?

Adex Smith reacted:

"An average Nigerian doesn't want a working country. They just want a country where they can get everything for free."

Omo Alhaja tweeted:

"Chai Nigeria, so you people didn’t want constant electricity again, lmao nothing government can do to satisfy Nigeria. They want to use free electricity and constant electricity, and they don’t want to pay."

Chioma claims:

"The funny thing is that the government is moving everyone to band A, and the bill is outrageous. Wicked and evil government."

See the video of the protest here:

Source: Legit.ng