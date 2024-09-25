PENGASSAN urged the Federal Government to increase its shares in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery

It explained that the development will ensure further energy assurance and security for the citizens

According to the group's president, the high stake in the refinery would enhance energy security

To provide assurance and energy security, the Federal Government has been requested by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria to expand its stake in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery from the existing 7% to at least 45%.

It was stated that doing this will give the public even more energy security and assurance.

Festus Osifo, President of PENGASSAN, made the request on Tuesday in Lagos while delivering the organization's communiqué and suggestions from the most recent Energy and Labor Summit, according to a Punch report.

He clarified that the substantial ownership of the refinery will improve energy security, pointing out that energy security is essential to any country's existence—Nigeria is no different—and that as a result, the people demand that energy be affordable, accessible, and readily available.

Osifo further said that in order to preserve the petroleum product storage facilities that are now in place in the nation's six geopolitical zones, the government should collaborate with members of the private sector.

“When operational, petroleum products will be stored there and only made available when there is a shortage in supply. This will help in eliminating the bad roads and severe erosion-imposed perennial shortages that often lead to queues at petrol stations across the country,” he said.

In order to lessen the burden that trucks transporting these goods place on the nation's roadways, Osifo emphasized the development of pipelines that could be used to transport refined petroleum products throughout the whole nation.

He said that energy needs to be affordable in order to be secure, and that the government needs to do everything within its power to stabilize the exchange rate since the ongoing depreciation of the Naira will significantly impair the affordability of energy in Nigeria.

He encouraged the federal government to step up efforts to get the nation's four refineries operating in order to ensure local manufacturing of petroleum products.

He emphasized that, once the four refineries are operating, the government should sell off the majority of its shares and hold no more than 49% of the total, with key investors coming in to take the remaining 51%.

