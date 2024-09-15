President Bola Tinubu has been told that the only way to fix the consistent fuel crisis in Nigeria is to ensure that the country's refineries begin to work

Eniola Daniel, a public commentator, in an interview with Legit.ng, maintained that many Nigerians are not willing to ask questions about the sudden increase

According to Daniel, the only way for the country to be out of the fuel crisis was to ensure that the four refineries were working

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to fix Nigeria's refineries as they remain the only way forward in addressing the growing increase in fuel prices across the country.

Eniola Daniel, a public commentator, took the position in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that fixing the refineries is the only alternative to solving the nation's current fuel challenges.

Tinubu asked to urgently fix Nigeria's refineries Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Several stakeholders and concerned Nigerians have urged the president to fix the refinery as the proper solution to the country's consistent fuel hike. Many have also attributed the subsidy payment to institutional corruption in the oil industry.

Recently, there have been speculations that the federal government led by President Tinubu was planning to sell the refineries to private sectors, a development some Nigerians have kicked against.

Why Nigerians not asking questions

However, Daniel, in his reaction to the development, said:

"The increase is a big slap on Nigerians; it is wicked, callous and a big punishment, but it seems no one cares because Nigerians are just like defeated people. Nigerians would rather leave everything to God than ask the people in charge questions.

"Where are those people who protested against Goodluck Jonathan when the price of petrol was increased by President Bola Tinubu by 388 per cent? So, questions are begging for answers.

"The way forward is to fix our refineries, support local product producers, and help modular refinery operators."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng