On Thursday, in Buni Yadi town, Yobe state, Boko Haram insurgents launched a devastating attack

The terrorists repoprtedly came en masse, reportedly burnt down some sections of the Local Government lodge, destroyed a vigilante camp and several vehicles from a local bread factory

The spokesperson of Yobe state police command, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the attack and shared further details

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have launched a fresh attack on Yobe state.

Boko Haram hits Yobe again. Image of police officers for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

The attack, which happened in Buni Yadi town, headquarters of Gujba local government area of Yobe state, occurred days after at least 34 persons were murdered by terrorists.

Recall that suspected Boko Haram insurgents launched an attack on Mafa village in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe state, resulting in an unknown number of fatalities.

Daily Trust reported on Thursday, September 5, that the latest attack happened at a vigilante camp at Sabon Fegi close to government lodge, behind local government secretariat.

A source from the town disclosed that that the insurgents burnt down some section of local government lodge and vehicles belonging to a bread factory.

‘‘They stormed the town last night on foot, set ablaze some part of government lodge and burned down two vehicles belonging to a bread factory call Annour Bread.

‘‘They were engaged by vigilante members and other special forces compelling the terrorists take to their heels as I am talking to you now, they burnt down vigilante camp, two vehicles of bread factory and some section of the lodge."

Another source from the security agency said one of the vigilantes working in the attacked camp sustained injuries.

Daily Trust gathered that before the attack, security operatives on patrol drove away people from the streets, having got information about the impending infiltration by the insurgents who are believed to be hibernating not far from the town.

"Terrorists came en masse on foot," Yobe police confirm

Confirming the incident, the public relations officer of the Yobe state police command DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, said the terrorists come en masse on foot.

According to him, the insurgents stormed the town and started shooting sporadically.

Also reacting, Captain Shehu Muhammad, Assistant Director Public Relations Unit Operation Lafiya Dole Sector 2 Damaturu, confirmed the development, but said troops successfully foiled the attack.

Tinubu vows to fish out perpetrators of Yobe killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu pledged that those responsible for the tragic loss of lives in Mafa, Yobe State, will face justice.

In a statement, Tinubu condemned the killings as a cowardly act of terror by a weakened criminal group and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The statement, issued by Special Adviser Ajuri Ngelale on September 3, included Tinubu's prayers for the deceased and wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

