Three young boys were killed when a building collapsed in the Kofar Bai Quarters of Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, late Monday night, authorities confirmed

Seven people were rescued from the rubble, with three pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while four others are receiving treatment

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation as local police continue efforts to address building safety and ongoing criminal activities in the region

Three people have been confirmed dead after a building collapsed late Monday night in Kofar Bai Quarters, Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State, according to a statement from the state police.

The collapse occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m., police said. Ahmad Isah, a resident of the house, alerted local authorities shortly after the incident. Emergency responders, including police officers and a civilian passerby, rushed to the scene to conduct a rescue operation.

Police confirm three deaths in Jigawa building disaster, four hospitalized

Seven people were pulled from the rubble and immediately transported to Birnin Kudu General Hospital, police spokesperson DSP Lawan Adam said in the statement. Tragically, three of the victims — all young boys — were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The victims were identified as 13-year-old Khalifa Ahmad and 12-year-olds Tijjani Ahmad and Rabiu Ahmad, all from the same household. Their bodies were returned to their family for burial in accordance with Islamic customs, police said.

Building collapse in Jigawa kills three

Four other victims remain hospitalized and are receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the collapse.

The cause of the collapse is not yet known. Building collapses are a recurring tragedy in Nigeria, where lax enforcement of construction regulations and the use of substandard materials often contribute to such incidents.

In a separate development, police also reported the arrest of three suspected armed robbers believed to be responsible for a string of robberies in Dutse and Shuwarin town in Kiyawa Local Government Area. Authorities have been cracking down on criminal activity in these regions following a recent surge in violent crime.

