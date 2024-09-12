The Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, has reportedly passed away

Legit.ng gathered that the respected monarch died on Wednesday, September 12, after a brief illness

Though the Owa Obokun palace has not issued any official statement concerning the monarch’s passing, sources within the palace confirmed the death of the king

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - There is a heavy security presence at the palace of Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran III, the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland in Osun state.

The security presence is due to the rumoured death of the monarch.

Unconfirmed reports say Oba Adekunle Aromolaran has joined his ancestors.

Source: Original

As reported by The Nation on Thursday, September 12, Oba Aromolaran was admitted at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife, Osun state.

The newspaper said "impeccable sources in the palace" confirmed that the monarch passed away on Wednesday, September 11.

A family source said:

“We are crying and mourning presently. We are not even picking up calls from outsiders but I can’t ignore your own that is why.

“They are moving personal belongings of the king out of the palace as I am speaking with you.”

Amid the alleged death of the monarch, another source said:

“Operatives of Nigeria police and Department of State Service (DSS) have taken over the palace as we have also shut the gates.”

Legit.ng reports that Oba Aromolaran, 87, is reportedly the first Nigerian king to hold a PhD. His first book, Economics for West Africa, was published in 1966 in collaboration with some friends.

Born on October 13, 1937, into the royal household of Oba Iluyomade Aromolaran I—a former ruler of Ijeshaland—Oba Aromolaran is the last born of his mother.

The monarch's reported death comes three years after the death of his second wife, Olori Olanike. Olori Olanike passed on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the age of 64.

Oba Aromolaran III has two other wives: Olori Omolola and Idowu.

Read more Osun state news

First-class Emir, Muhammadu Danyaya, dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya, the Emir of Ningi in Bauchi state.

The late Emir was 88 and spent 46 years on the throne.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng