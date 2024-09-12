Governor Ademola Adeleke on Thursday, September 12, grieved over the death of Oba Adekunle Aromolaran

Governor Adeleke said the late Oba Aromolaran was a great monarch and 'respected custodian of our culture and tradition who was courageous and selfless'

On behalf of the government and people of Osun, Governor Adeleke condoled the people of Ijesha, the Owa Obokun traditional council, and everyone affected by Oba Aranmolaran's exit

Ijesha, Osun state - Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran III, the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland in Osun state is dead.

In a statement on Thursday, September 12, sent to Legit.ng by Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Osun No.1 citizen expressed his "heartfelt condolences" over the respected monarch's passing.

Oba Adekunle Aromolaran's death

The Osun government said Oba Aromolaran, 87, died on Wednesday, September 11.

Describing the late monarch as a "father figure, a pillar of support, and a teacher", Adeleke praised him for his 'deep commitment' to the development of Ijeshaland and Osun state during his lifetime.

He praised Oba Aromolaran for his "boldness, candour, elegance, and literary energy, through which he inspired the people during his successful reign as Owa Obokun".

While expressing sadness at the demise of the traditional ruler, Governor Adeleke acknowledged the late Oba's "unwavering support" for his administration.

The statement quoted the governor as saying:

"Kabiyesi was a deeply selfless father, who took no prisoners when it came to matters of development and wellbeing of the people. He was a friend of good governance, no matter the colour or race.

“The last time I was with him was the flag off of the dualisation of Brewery - Palace road. I am glad our late erudite scholar witnessed a new phase of development for Ijeshaland."

DSS takes over Oba Aromolaran's palace

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was a heavy security presence at the palace of Oba Aromolaran.

The presence of several DSS officials and police operatives was due to the death of the monarch.

