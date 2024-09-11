A man who reportedly discovered his wife was sleeping around with his friends for money has killed himself

The corpse of Gabriel Magaji, aged 38, was found in a classroom at Crystal School, Masaka area of the Karu LGA

The Nasarawa state police command's public relation officer (PPRO), DSP Nansel Ramhan, confirmed the incident via a statement and shared further details

A 38-year-old man in the Karu local government area of Nasarawa state has reportedly taken his own life over acts of alleged infidelity by his wife.

Police react as Nasarawa man kills self

According to reports making the rounds on Wednesday, September 11, the deceased identified as Gabriel Magaji, of the Masaka area in the LGA, was said to have killed himself on Monday, September 9, over the situation.

As reported by The Punch, the spokesperson of the Nasarawa state police command, DSP Nansel Rahman, confirmed the unfortunate incident to the press in Lafia on Wednesday.

Rahman said:

“On Monday around 7am, a report was lodged by a staff of Crystal School Masaka, in our office in Masaka division, that an unidentified man was found hanging in one of the classes, in Crystal School Masaka.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the DPO led his men to the scene and untied the corpse and took it to the General Hospital Mararaba, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor, so the corpse was deposited in the morgue.”

‘He discovered his wife was sleeping around for money’

The Guardian reported that while noting that the police command had commenced a thorough investigation into the matter to unravel the actual reason for his death, the PPRO stated that they did not find any suicide note written by the deceased at the location where he hung himself.

However, a Facebook post alleged that the 38-year-old man took his life on Monday, in the Masaka area of Nasarawa state after he found out that his friends often slept with his wife in exchange for money, Daily Trust reported.

NOTE: Choose life - Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

