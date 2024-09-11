The APC has again defended the economic policy of President Bola Tinubu while addressing the hardship in the country

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, in a statement, made the clarification while replying to the former deputy national chairman of the party, Salihu Mohammed Lukman

Lukman recently condemned the policies of Tinubu and urged the opposition to unite and defeat the APC in the 2027 presidential election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why President Bola Tinubu's economic policies increased Nigerians' economic hardship.

Felix Morka, the ruling party spokesperson, explained while firing back at Salihu Mohammed Lukman, the former national vice chairman of the APC (North West).

Lukman recently criticized the APC, stating that both former President Muhammadu Buhari and current President Tinubu failed to fulfil their campaign promises, leaving Nigerians disappointed. He urged opposition leaders to unite and work tirelessly to defeat the APC-led government in the 2027 elections.

However, in response, Morka defended President Tinubu's administration, arguing that it is taking bold steps to revamp the country's struggling economy, enhance national security, and promote sustainable development.

APC acknowledge economic hardship

Morka acknowledged that these reforms have caused short-term economic hardship but attributed this to the necessary corrective measures needed to address long-standing problems neglected by previous administrations.

The statement reads in part:

“No doubt, these inevitable reforms have increased economic hardship for our people. In fact, the unwillingness of previous administrations to undertake these reforms and tackle the problems at their roots is the reason the economy has remained in the doldrums for a long time.”

This is coming barely a month after some Nigerians took to the streets to protest the country's economic hardship. The protest lasted for ten days and led to some protesters raising Russian flags in some northern parts of the country.

See the statement here:

