President Bola Tinubu has been urged to look into the performance of his minister of finance and the CBN governor, Wale Edun and Yemi Cardoso

Gani Adams, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, in an open letter, expressed disappointment in the performance of the president, asking him to rethink his economic policies

The generalissimo of the Yorubaland said Tinubu disappointed the 65 million Yoruba people he was representing

Gani Adams, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, has commented on the government of President Bola Tinubu over several economic challenges facing the country.

The generalissimo of the Yorubaland wondered what the minister of finance, Wale Edun and the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, were telling the president that they were still kept on the job.

Gani Adams wonders why Tinubu keeps Wale Edun, Yemi Cardoso Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @FinMinNigeria, @DrYemiCardoso

Source: Twitter

Gani Adams writes an open letter to Tinubu

According to Channels TV, Adams wrote an open letter to President Tinubu, expressing disappointment with his performance and urging him to reverse harsh policies.

Representing 65 million Yoruba people, Adams criticized Tinubu's leadership, citing unfulfilled expectations. He acknowledged Nigeria's resources but blamed past leaders for mismanagement, warning Tinubu that time was running out to correct his mistakes.

Adams had hoped that President Tinubu, with his democratic background, would outperform his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, who exacerbated poverty and insecurity. However, he stated that the president has fallen short of expectations.

Tinubu's specific failures - Gani Adams

Adams highlighted specific failures, including fuel prices rising from less than N200 per liter to over N1000 and the naira depreciating from less than N740 to over N1,600 against the US Dollar

Adams, as the Minister of Petroleum, questioned the effectiveness of the president's reforms and urged him to take corrective action.

The letter reads in part:

“Now, your two right-hand men when you were Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, Wale Edun (Finance Minister) and Yemi Cardoso (CBN Governor) are in charge of the economy.

He wondered about the kind of specific daily briefings on fiscal, economic, and financial matters they are presenting to Tinubu to make him believe that Edun and Cardoso are competent and know what they're doing.

