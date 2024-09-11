The recent approval of a new minimum wage of N70,000 by President Tinubu has sparked widespread discussions about its implications for various sectors, including the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Amidst growing speculations, the NYSC has clarified its stance on the potential increase in corps members' allowances

This report delves into the current status and official statements regarding the anticipated changes in corps members' pay

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that the decision to raise corps members’ allowances, in light of the newly approved ₦70,000 minimum wage, rests with the Federal Government.

This update was provided by Caroline Embu, the acting Director of Information and Public Relations at NYSC, on Tuesday.

This follows President Tinubu's signing of the new minimum wage bill into law on July 29, 2024, after extensive negotiations with organized labor leaders.

In the wake of the new minimum wage approval, rumors have circulated regarding an imminent increase in corps members' pay. Some reports suggested that corps members had been advised to ensure their bank accounts could handle amounts exceeding N50,000, purportedly to accommodate the new allowance.

NYSC holds off on Corps members’ N70,000 pay

A widely circulated message claimed: “Most of the corps members’ accounts opened in the camp cannot take more than N50,000 at once. All corps members are advised to visit their various banks and confirm that their account can take or receive more than N70,000.”

However, the NYSC has dismissed these claims as false. In a statement, the organization emphasized that no directive had been received from the relevant government sector responsible for wage matters.

“The attention of National Youth Service Corps management has been drawn to misleading information circulating in the media regarding payment of N70,000 minimum wage to corps members and the directive to upgrade their accounts. This is an absolute falsehood which is far from the truth,” read the statement, signed by former Director of Information and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa.

When asked on Tuesday about the possibility of negotiating a new pay for corps members, the acting spokesperson reiterated that the decision lies with the Federal Government.

“I don’t know how much the Federal Government will pay the corps members, I cannot tell you that for sure right now, because it is a decision of the Federal Government, not the NYSC. The only thing I can tell you now is that when the Federal Government increases the minimum wage, the corps members are expected to enjoy an increase in their allowance too, just like the DG said,” Embu stated.

As of now, there has been no official change in the allowances for corps members, and the NYSC awaits further directives from the Federal Government.

NLC speaks amid non-implementation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to fight on to ensure that N70,000 new national minimum wage signed into law by President Bola Tinubu is implemented by the federal government and state governors.

Speaking recently at the 2024 annual workshop organised by the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, asked workers in both the private and public sectors in the country to join hands with his union to achieve the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage across the board.

