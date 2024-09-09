The Forum of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (FCSO) has condemned Okoi Obono-Obla's allegations against the Buhari administration, describing them as false

Obono-Obla, who was previously appointed and later suspended as chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, had claimed that recovered loots were returned to the looters

The FCSO chairman, Comrade Friday Maduka, praised the integrity of the Buhari government and accused Obono-Obla of attempting to tarnish the reputations of the previous administration

Abuja, FCT—The Forum of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (FCSO) has strongly condemned Okoi Obono-Obla's recent allegations against the Buhari administration and its officials, describing them as a "farrago of lies."

FCSO chairman Comrade Friday Maduka accused Obono-Obla of launching a campaign aimed at tarnishing the reputations of his former benefactors for personal gain.

Ex-President Buhari spoke after a meeting with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (not seen) in Belem Presidential Palace on June 30, 2022. Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Maduka slammed Obono-Obla's statements as part of a "gross and unprecedented distortion of facts".

Obono-Obla's claim: Setting the record straight

The forum convened a press conference to clear "the dusty cobwebs" and set the record straight following Obono-Obla's alleged "campaign of calumny".

Maduka declared that Obono-Obla's attempt to misinform the Nigerian public was a desperate move to proposition the current federal administration for money, relevance, and position.

He expressed dismay at Obono-Obla's "ill-advised Machiavellian effort to stand logic on its head".

Obono-Obla's rise to prominence questioned

Maduka alleged that Obono-Obla's appointment as Special Adviser on Prosecution Matters was informed by his close ties to Attorney General Abubakar Malami and their shared political history.

He further accused Obono-Obla of abandoning national interest for personal gain, using the panel to settle personal scores and conducting investigations with no proper oversight.

"He set up personal detention centres and failed to keep proper records of properties seized under his watch," Maduka alleged.

Buhari administration hailed for integrity

Maduka praised the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari and former Attorney General Malami, insisting that both men had left behind an unimpeachable legacy of probity and accountability.

He stressed that the anti-corruption efforts led by Buhari's administration had always adhered to due process and procedure.

"The venerable Mr Abubakar Malami SAN and his principal, President Buhari GCFR, have bequeathed to the present generation of Nigerians and generations yet unborn a solid, indivisible Nigeria, ready to take its place among the world's mature democracies," Maduka said.

What did Okoi Obono-Obla say?

Obono-Obla was appointed as the chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property by President Buhari.

He was later suspended over an investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, which found that he falsified his WAEC result to enrol at the University of Jos, where he studied law in the 1980s.

In a recent interview, he alleged that the loots recovered by his panel were returned to the looters.

He added that the Buhari administration failed to fight corruption.

I'm the African champion of anti-corruption - Buhari

Legit.ng recalls that ex-President Buhari said his administration did well in the fight against corruption, stating that he set the pace and left behind a legacy.

He described himself as the African champion of anti-corruption.

“I am proud to leave behind a legacy of fighting corruption among others. Personally, I abhor corruption," the former president said.

