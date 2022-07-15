President Muhammadu Buhari's fight against anti-corruption is not ending anytime soon

Buhari who spoke in commemoration of the African Day of Anti-Corruption says he has left a legacy behind in the fight against corruption

He, however, urged African leaders to follow his blueprint and intensify their efforts in fighting corruption

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari yet again says his administration has done well in the fight against corruption stating that he is setting the pace and leaving behind a legacy, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

President Buhari made this remark on Thursday, July 14 at the African Day of Anti-Corruption urging that there is a need to sustain the tempo in the fight against corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has left behind a long-lasting legacy and blueprint in the fight against corruption. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Twitter

He described himself as the African champion of anti-corruption.

He said:

“Our youths have no place to go and live with dignity but in Africa. As I am leaving office next year, I am proud to leave behind a legacy of fighting corruption among others.

“Personally, I abhor corruption and I will render my best in or out of the office to get rid of corruption in Nigeria and Africa in general. I urge our youths to join me in this noble cause.”

As reported by ThisDay newspaper, Buhari urged African leaders to follow the path of fighting corruption as he praised them for their efforts thus far.

Buhari calls for formation of African ICC

While making this remark, President Buhari called for the establishment of an International Anti-Corruption Criminal Court to try offenders across the globe.

He said:

“May I use this opportunity to appreciate fellow African leaders for their individual and collective efforts in fighting corruption on our continent. I appreciate all of you for the confidence reposed in me being the Africa Champion on Anti-Corruption.

"We must get rid of corruption in Africa if the continent is to realise its full potential.

“I have come to realise that nations in Africa have to ensure that national resources are not taken to safe havens around the world and we must curtail Illicit Financial Flows in all its ramifications. Also, we must work collectively to recover all resources taken abroad."

Buhari declare war against Boko Haram, ISWAP, others

President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a directive to the Nigerian Army to stage a total clear-out of terrorists in the country.

Buhari made this known at the graduation ceremony of 247 students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna state.

In his remark, President pledged that his administration will at all times make available support to the military in the fight against terrorists.

Expert speaks on spread of ISWAP, Ansaru, others

A security expert in Nigeria had said that the growing attacks on key places and soft targets by terrorists are not surprising.

Senator Iroegbu said that the implication of the attack at the Kuje prison facility is a red flag and a pointer that the Federal Capital Territory may be a city under siege.

According to the expert, there is a need for punitive measures to be meted out to security personnel and agencies that jeopardise the effort to end terrorists' activities in Nigeria.

