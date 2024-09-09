The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claims to know the sponsors behind the recent #EndBadGovernance protests, attributing the unrest to widespread hunger

PDP's National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, urges the federal government to address the root cause of the protests—hunger—rather than arresting citizens

The comments follow the arrest of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajearo, amid growing discontent over economic policies and the rising cost of living

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has revealed that it knows the sponsors behind the #EndBadGovernance protests that swept across the nation in August.

From August 1 to 10, numerous Nigerians and groups took to the streets in various cities to protest against the prevailing hardship in the country.

During a press conference at the party headquarters in Abuja on Monday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, emphasised that hunger was the driving force behind the protests.

PDP reveals sponsors of #EndBadGovernance protests

He urged the federal government to address the issue of hunger rather than arresting Nigerians.

Ologunagba's comments came in the wake of the arrest of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajearo.

He stated, “There is need for caution. There was a protest in this country, the government did not do anything. You arrest some people and said they were terrorists and you charge them to court. You say some people were the sponsors of the protest."

He further added, “We know those who sponsored the protest. The sponsor is hunger. The President and his people should arrest hunger and there will be no problem. Let your policies that are draconian, that are bringing people to their knees. This is the season schools are resuming, we know what people are going through.”

The PDP's stance highlights the growing discontent among Nigerians over economic policies and the increasing cost of living, urging the government to take immediate action to alleviate the suffering of the populace.

#EndBadGovernance demands Tinubu should have considered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following thorough scrutiny of the demonstrators' request, resident Bola Tinubu has been urged to consider four of the demands of the #EndBadGovernance protesters.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner and public commentator, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

