In a dramatic turn of events, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, was detained by Nigerian authorities while en route to the United Kingdom to attend a global workers’ gathering.

The NLC has since convened a closed-door meeting to address the situation.

Benson Upah, Head of Public Relations for the NLC, disclosed the incident in an interview on Monday.

According to Upah, agents of the Nigerian State apprehended Ajaero without presenting a legal warrant or formal instrument. His current whereabouts and health status remain unknown.

The NLC has vehemently condemned the detention, labeling it a “brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation.” The organization has demanded Ajaero’s immediate and unconditional release.

“The Congress has also called on the international community, human rights organizations, and democracy advocates to take note of the rising wave of authoritarianism in Nigeria,” Upah stated.

Ajaero was scheduled to address the Trade Union Congress in the UK, where he planned to discuss critical issues such as workers’ rights, social justice, and economic fairness on behalf of Nigerian workers.

In response to the detention, the NLC has mobilized its affiliates, state councils, and civil society allies, placing them on high alert. Upah emphasized that the Congress is committed to protecting workers’ rights and will not be intimidated by oppressive tactics.

“The Congress is currently holding a closed-door meeting to discuss the situation, and the outcome will be made public soon,” Upah added.

