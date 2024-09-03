Activist and human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to the new fuel price of N855 per litre

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) increased fuel price from N568 to N855 on Tuesday, September 3

Adeyanju congratulated security agencies who were "quick to arrest protesters demanding for a country"

FCT, Abuja - Activist and human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju has “congratulated” Nigerians on the increment of fuel price to N855.

Adeyanju said congratulations especially members of the security agencies who arrested protesters.

Adeyanju congratulated security agencies who are quick to arrest protesters

He stated this while reacting to the hike in fuel prices by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) from N568 to N855.

As reported by Daily Trust, the product sold for N855 per litre at an NNPCL filling station in Ikoyi, Lagos.

It was gathered that some NNPC stations outside Lagos sell as high as N925.

Reacting via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @adeyanjudeji, he wrote:

“Congratulations to all Nigerians on the increment of fuel price to N855 by NNPC, especially members of the security agencies who are quick to arrest protesters demanding for a country that work for all.”

Nigerians react as NNPCL sells petrol at N855

@mathew_aza27759

Congratulations to us 😹😹

@KennethAwazie6

Big congratulations to all Nigerians we're indeed very much grateful for this wonderful achievement.

@amedmorereal

We are in serious trouble.

@Andyricch

Set awon “Peter Obi will never president of Nigerian” we the Ronu are still buying 200 with our bigot card.

@Abracadabra919

All I know is that no police man has a different filling station . How much is their monthly salaries. As dem no wan end bad governance, bad governance will end them.

@AzubikeSUG

Nigerians when is #EnoughlsEnough for how long? Beans will get to 1,000,000 Naira?All food stuffs will start increasing again.

The stealing, mismanagement of public funds and those foreign loans is why Nigerians are being over taxed to death.

Only #Revolt can stop this evildoers

Filling stations to adjust prices as depot prices rise

Legit.ng earlier reported that Petrol may rise above N1,000 per litre at filling stations as the product cost in some private depots has been increased to between N920 and N950 per litre.

The development follows protests by Nigerians in Abuja on Monday, September 2, 2024, over the lingering petrol scarcity nationwide.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

