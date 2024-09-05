Commercial vehicle, tricycle and motorcycle operators in Ilorin have staged a major protest against the fuel price surge

They blocked major roads resulting in traffic as petrol sells for N1,200 per litre in Kwara sate capital, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in his response to the development and fuel price hike, provided free bus services to help stranded commuters

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Thursday, September 5, commercial activities were grounded in Ilorin, Kwara state capital as commercial vehicle, tricycle and motorcycle operators protested the Tuesday increase in fuel price.

Protest rocks Kwara as petrol sells at N1,200. Image of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for illustration purposes. Photo credit: AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Source: Facebook

Businesses grounded as fuel sells for N1,200 per litre

The protesters blocked the major roads including Abdulazeez Attah which leads from Geri Alimi Oja Oba, Taiwo/Post Office, Post Office/Maraba/Zango roads thus preventing vehicular movement and disrupted commercial activities in the metropolis.

Although, some of the commercial vehicles operated in the early hours of the day, but at noon, those working were forced to stop while many commuters were seen in groups at bus stations waiting for vehicles to their destinations, The Punch reported.

“We are buying fuel at N1,200 per litre. We cannot get money to feed our family after fueling our vehicle with N1,200 per litre.

”President Tinubu should reverse the fuel price to N200 where he met it if he still wants Nigeria to exist,” some of them said as they matched on the streets.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has directed the immediate deployment of buses to different parts of the metropolis to ease the movement of commuters, Daily Trust reported.

“The buses are to take people to the most central destinations free of charge. We hope that persons attending the SUBEB job placement interviews would find this helpful, particularly in the metropolis,” a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said on Thursday.

Fuel price hike: Shettima Summons Lokpobiri, Ribadu, Kyari

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Kashim Shettime, the vice president of Nigeria, has summoned an emergency meeting with the minister of state for petroleum resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and the managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

The vice president also ordered Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser, to the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, September 5.

Shettima's action came amid the report that petrol was being sold at ₦1,200 in some parts of the country. A development that has led to protests in a state like Delta and Kano.

Source: Legit.ng