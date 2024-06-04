Some unknown gunmen have shot and killed a councillor, Stanley Nweze, in the Onicha local government area of Ebonyi state

The assailant also killed Arinze Ugochukwu, the coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in the same local government

The duo were said to be on their way to the Isu village when they were attacked by the gunmen and killed on the road

Some unknown gunmen have stricken in Ebonyi state and killed a local lawmaker and youth leader, Stanley Nweze and Arinze Ugochukwu.

It was learnt that the gunmen attacked and killed the two politicians at Isu village in the Onicha local government area of the southeast state.

Gunmen killed two politicians in Ebonyi state Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Before his death, Nweze was the councillor representing Enugu ward in the Onicha legislative council. Ugochukwu was the coordinator of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in the state's council area.

How gunmen killed lawmaker in Ebonyi

According to Premium Times, sources privy to the incident said the two were on their way to the Isu village on a motorcycle when they were attacked by the gunmen and severally shot before the assailant fled the scene.

It was also disclosed that the assailant fired several shots in the air to scare passers-by away before escaping through a nearby forest.

In recent times, there have been reports of gunmen attacks and killings in the Isu community.

Isu community in Ebonyi state

The community shared a boundary with the Enugu state in one part and, on the other part, shared with the Agba community in the Ishiely local government area of the state. This is where the gunmen reported attacking the area.

Speaking on the incident, the chairperson of the Onicha LGA, Chidiebere Uzor, expressed shock while confirming the incident on Tuesday, June 4.

Chijioke Agwu, the media aide to the council chairperson, in a statement, said the killing was a chattered tragedy on the security agency to ensure justice is served on the perpetrators.

Source: Legit.ng