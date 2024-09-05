Nigerians on social media are demanding justice for Idowu Christianah, a FUNAAB student, who was allegedly killed by one Ayomide Adeleye, an undergraduate of OOU, Ogun state

Christiana, who was reportedly kidnapped between Ikorodu and Yaba in Lagos state, on Monday, August 19, 2024, was killed the same day

Since the news of Christianah's death broke, Nigerians are demanding action from law enforcement agencies

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Abeokuta, Ogun state - On Thursday, September 5, Nigerians on social media expressed their anger following the reported killing of Idowu Christianah, a university student in the country.

Legit.ng reports that the issue is currently trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Late Christianah's killer allegedly attempted to take advantage of her but she resisted.

Source: Original

Ayomide Adeleye, a 200 level Philosophy undergraduate of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ogun state, reportedly confessed to killing Christianah, a 300-level student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Christianah had been missing on August 19 while on her way from Ita Oluwo in Ikorodu to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Yaba where she was undergoing industrial training (IT).

Adeleye reportedly confessed to the murder after being arrested by personnel of the Nigerian Army.

Security operatives were said to have tracked the slain student’s phone to Adeleye’s residence in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Sources disclosed that Ayomide kidnapped Christianah and reached out to her parents for a ransom of N3 million. Subsequently, he reportedly reduced it to N1.5 million.

Amid the kidnap, Christianah was later killed by her abductor. This is after some money was allegedly sent to Ayomide.

Christianah Idowu: Nigerians react

Following the alleged killing, Nigerians on X took to the platform to express outrage. Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@Jesulade_EA commented, with a purported picture of the deceased:

"Rest in peace Christianah. This is very very sad."

@TheOluwabukunmi wrote:

"He killed his sister, buried her in their house. His parents did nothing. They shielded him. And now two other women are dead because he didn’t face any consequences the first time. Christianah Idowu is dead because the first victim didn’t receive justice. #JusticeForChristianah."

Dipo Awojide wrote:

"I hope the police will fully investigate Adeleye Ayomide, a 200 level student of Philosophy at Olabisi Onabanjo University. Once they find him guilty of the murder of Christianah Idowu he should be hanged. That should be one less problem in Nigeria. #JusticeForChristianah."

Japheth Omojuwa wrote:

"This is heartbreaking mahn! And from the look of things, her killer is a serial killer. The authorities must get to the root of it."

Dangote University student dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Aishat Yahaya Olabisi, a female student, at the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH), Wudil, Kano state, was found dead in her off-campus apartment.

Olabisi, a 300-level female student of Food and Science Technology, reportedly died after she returned to her room from the school.

Source: Legit.ng