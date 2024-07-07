Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kaduna state - Gunmen have kidnapped a former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Takai Shamang, in his hometown, Biniki, in the Kaura local government area of Kaduna state.

Shamang’s daughter, Mrs Grace Abbin, said her 78-year-old father was abducted at his residence in Biniki, at about 8:00pm on Friday, July 5.

Shamanag was abducted at his residence in Biniki Photo credit: Nairaland

Source: UGC

As reported by Vanguard, Shamang was also a former President General of the National Union of Electricity and Gas Workers, now the National Union of Electricity Employees between 1982 and 1989.

The kidnapped victim is the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation, popularly known as GAWON Foundation.

Source: Legit.ng