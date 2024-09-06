The governor of Katsina state has revealed his stance on the implementation of the new minimum wage

Governor Dikko Radda disclosed that his administration is ready to pay workers in the state N70,000 wage but waiting for FG's guidelines to facilitate a seamless implementation process

Radda at an event in Katsina state on Thursday also highlighted his administration’s commitment to improving service delivery within the public sector

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing the new N70,000 minimum wage recently announced by the federal government.

Dikko Radda, governor of Katsina state speaks on payment of new minimum wage. Photo credit: Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda

Source: Facebook

Minimum wage: FG's guidelines to determine payment

Radda gave the reaffirmation while speaking during the Public Engagement, 2025 Citizens Budget Participation Process, and the launch of the Community Development Programme on Thursday, September 5.

As reported by The Punch, he noted that the state is prepared to lead in implementing the wage hike once federal guidelines are provided.

“Katsina state is poised to be a leader in implementing the new minimum wage. We are currently awaiting the federal government’s guidelines on the implementation process to ensure a smooth and effective rollout,” the governor said.

As reported by The New Telegraph, Radda also emphasized ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing public service delivery, including competency tests for recruitment and leadership roles within the public sector.

The governor assured that these reforms, along with the new wage structure, will improve governance and boost the welfare of residents in Katsina state.

“Our commitment to reforming the public service is unwavering. We have introduced measures such as competency tests as a prerequisite for entering public service and assigning leadership roles in public offices. These steps are crucial in ensuring that we have a capable and efficient workforce serving the people of Katsina,” Radda said.

