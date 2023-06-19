President Bola Tinubu will be meeting with the founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gate, and Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, June 19.

The video of the billionaires' visit to the new Nigerian president was shared by the media handle of the president on Twitter, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre.

In the video, the American entrepreneur and Nigerian business mogul were seen being ushered into the presidential villa in a bid to meet with the President.

Details later...

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng