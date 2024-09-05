Bill Gates, US billionaire and philanthropist, has announced a $2 billion investment in Nigeria’s agriculture and other sectors

The billionaire disclosed that Nigeria needs to invest heavily in its people as its most significant resources

Gates stressed the importance of prioritising primary healthcare in Nigeria’s development

US billionaire Bill Gates announced a $2 billion investment to boost Nigeria’s healthcare, nutrition, and agricultural sectors.

The billionaire disclosed this at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Gates’ $2bn investment to stimulate the economy

Gates said that Nigeria needs to invest in its people, who are its most significant resources.

The Microsoft founder has been an ardent advocate for Nigeria, with a commitment to the country totalling about $2.8 billion, the largest in Africa.

Gates’ statement at the meeting shows Nigeria's challenges and opportunities, especially following economic stagnation and rising national debt.

The American philanthropist stressed the importance of prioritising primary healthcare, saying that without health, there can be no opportunity, saying that Nigeria spends about N3,000 per person annually on primary healthcare despite the country’s enormous wealth.

He asked Nigerian leaders to enhance primary health care funding and ensure timely resource disbursement.

Nigeria has the highest child and maternal mortality rate

According to the Guardian, Gates lauded the country’s efforts, such as the successful HPV vaccination campaign that reached about 12 million girls in just one month, stressing the need to continue to improve, especially in data-driven decision-making, to utilise healthcare delivery and workforce management.

The philanthropist has the highest rate of child malnutrition in Nigeria, which he says contributes to half of all child deaths.

He also called for greater private-sector involvement in food nutrition and fortification, urging state governments to ensure compliance with nutritional mandates.

The world’s fifth richest man called for greater private-sector involvement in affordable maternal health interventions, such as the use of multiple micronutrient supplements to prevent millions of cases of anaemia and save the lives of newborns.

Agriculture is important

Highlighting the importance of agriculture, the former wealthiest man in the world expressed worry over Nigeria’s food insecurity, worsened by climate change and poor agricultural practices.

Gates advocated increased funding for extension services, fertilisers, and infrastructure to support farmers.

He also encouraged the adoption of creative crop varieties with higher yields and more excellent resistance to pests, such as new cassava species developed to support

Nigeria should adopt crop varieties

He further reaffirmed the Gates Foundation’s long-term commitment to Nigeria and Africa.

He said:

“By putting the Nigerian people first, Nigeria’s leaders can build a better future.”

